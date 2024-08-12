The Jordan School District serves more than 30,000 meals every day.

Each school in the Jordan District offers a healthy breakfast and lunch to students and they serve over 30,000 meals every day.

Katie Bastian, Director of Nutrition, and Katie Cole, a Registered Dietitian with the District, joined us with how they plan the meals to give students the energy and brain power to pay attention and do well in their studies.

They say their meals are healthy and great tasting. They follow federal nutrition standards and focus on food kids enjoy.

Fresh, frozen, dried and canned fruits and vegetables are offered each day with their meals. Schools are required to serve all five food groups to students at each meal (fruits, vegetables, grains, meats and milk).

The Jordan District likes to work with local farmers when it is possible. In the past they have brought in local peaches from Tagge's in Brigham city, local apples from Pyne farms in Santaquin. They like to provide students education about where their food comes from so, they can make the connection.

The District also has a greenhouse where students can take classes and grow plants and food. They have a fish aquaponic system that they have been able to grow lettuce with as well.

The pizza, chicken nuggets and corn dogs are healthier versions from what you would typically see in a restaurant. The food is whole grain, low in fat and sodium. School districts are not using fryers but bake and steam and sauté the food.

The Jordan District has fully functioning kitchens with skilled staff and equipment. Because of this they are still able to make many desserts, bread items and entrees from scratch. By cooking from scratch they have more control over the ingredients, cost and the quality of the food.

In addition, the meals are very affordable $2.00 for an elementary lunch and $2.25 for a secondary lunch. If families are struggling financially, they can apply for free or reduced meals. Families need to apply every school year and they can apply again during the year if they have had a financial change in their household.

The Jordan District has a Registered Dietitian on staff who can help with those students how have allergies or need meal accommodations.

You can learn more by clicking here, or follow them on Facebook for meal updates.