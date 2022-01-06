The JunkHunks have a DIY project for 2022: Candle decor made from rolling pins

Brandon and Mike Kay, the JunkHunks, are brothers and small-town country boys who have a talent for taking junk and turning it into beautiful creations.

With multiple house flips, renovations, TV guest appearances and top sellers at market venues across the country, these hunks are trendsetters!

They're going to be at the 2022 Salt Lake Home Show with a DIY project. They're showing you how to make candle decor from rolling pins and plumbing supplies.

Brandon and Mike say with the holidays in the rear view mirror and spring nowhere in sight, people wonder what to do for home decor.

The JunkHunks have this solution that anyone can do!

You can learn from them on the Design Stage:

Friday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 7, 2022 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 7, 2022.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.