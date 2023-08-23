The Jurassic World Live Tour will be roaring into Salt Lake City for the first time ever!

For the first time ever, Jurassic World Live tour will be roaring into the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The live show is an exhilarating and unpredictable family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans.

Against a captivating backdrop of scenery, more than 24 film-accurate, live-sized dinosaurs will take center stage as the arena transforms into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar.

From the fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue to a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex measuring more than 40 feet, these prehistoric giants are ready to amaze and awe the audience.

You'll also meet Bumpy, the adorable and food-motivated dinosaur who's making the journey from baby to adult in no time.

Get ready to follow an original and authentic storyline that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seats.

Jurassic World Live Tour will have six action-packed performances from August 25-27, 2023:



Friday, August 25, 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 26, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, August 27, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Learn more and get your tickets now at jurassicworldlivetour.com.