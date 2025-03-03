The "Knights of Scamalot" can help protect your hard-earned money

Monday, March 3, 2025 kicks off Consumer Protection Week.

It seems like there is no shortage of scammers out there trying to swindle you out of your hard-earned money.

That's why the Utah Department of Commerce and The Utah Division of Consumer Protection are teaming up for a unique awareness campaign called "The Knights of Scamalot".

They're a quirky bunch that represents the types of scams that get reported to the state.

in support of Governor Cox's efforts to address issues facing Utah's aging population, there's a new leader, "Queen Trustworth", who is joining the round table to focus solely on educating seniors.

While seniors are not necessarily more susceptible to scams, they tend to have more to lose, which is why they are often targeted.

Here are some red flags to watch for:



If you're asked to pay with a gift card, Venmo or to take action immediately

If you're told you cannot hang up or respond later

You can make a report of a scam at dcp.utah.gov and then contact your bank or credit bureau to notify them so they can freeze your account and help watch for fraudulent activity.

For more information please visit: scams.utah.gov.