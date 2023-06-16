The Latino Arts Festival is a lively, three-day event in Park City

TheLatino Arts Festival is a lively-three-day celebration taking place at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain from June 16 to June 18, 2023.

The festival celebrates Latin American and Hispanic cultures through live music and dance, food and traditional artwork and creative goods for sale.

There's also a Kids Craft Tent hosted by the Kimball Art Center.

Local artist Clara Amezcua will be creating an 'Alebrije' – a brightly colored fantastic creature that will be an interactive piece, which will provide everyone with the opportunity to collaborate and paint along with her.

This free, family-friendly festival is the perfect way for people from all backgrounds to interact through arts and culture.

The festival runs Friday 4-9pm, Saturday 10am-9pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

The full schedule can be found at pcscarts.org/latino-arts-festival.

