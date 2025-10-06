"The Laundry Guy" is coming to the 2025 Salt Lake Fall Home Show

The 2025 Salt Lake Fall Home Show begins on Friday, October 10, 2025 and continues through Sunday, October 12, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

Manager Ian Richmond joined us to talk about special features at this year's show.

Patric Richardson, HGTV's "The Laundry Guy," has become a national sensation with his approachable style, humor, and practical tips for making laundry fun and easy.

Known as The Laundry Evangelist and author of Laundry Love and his newest book House Love, Richardson has built a loyal following with his deep knowledge of fabrics, stain removal, and garment care.

Patric Richardson will appear live on the Design Stage:

Friday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 11 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 12 at 1 p.m.

He'll share his expertise through lively, interactive Q&A, and practical hacks designed to make everyday tasks more enjoyable. You'll also have a chance to win a copy of his book House Love.

In addition to Richardson's appearances, local experts including Mike Hewett of King Construction, Kelsey O'Callaghan of Dorai Home, and Molly Ferari of House of Ferari will share insights, inspiration, and hands-on advice on the Design Stage.

There will also be hands-on products for all ages at a "Make It, Take It" experience. Kids can decorate a Halloween wooden medallion (complimentary), while adults can purchase and personalize custom laser-engraved cutting boards and décor.

Guests can support the Utah Food Bank by donating canned goods or non-perishable items for $5 off admission at the BOX OFFICE ONLY. Donations also allow attendees to vote for their favorite themed tailgate showdown—BYU vs. Utah.

Families can enjoy pumpkin decorating onsite. Small pumpkins (while supplies last) provided by Schmidt's Farm.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show is also partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, attendees can meet adoptable pets and possibly bring home a furry friend.

One lucky attendee will win a handcrafted white oak dining table from Park City Stone & Wood Design, valued at $4,500 (approx. 42" x 90").

Visitors can volunteer alongside Stitching Hearts Worldwide to help with weaving projects that benefit communities in need.

Plus, more than 300 exhibitors will be onsite to provide inspiration, resources, and solutions for every home project.

On Friday, October 10 all teachers, active and retired military personnel, veterans, first responders, fire, and police receive FREE admission with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) – $12.00

Adults (Online) – $10.00

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) – $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under – FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

