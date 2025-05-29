The Leadless Pacemaker: Advancing cardiac pacing technology at St. Mark’s Hospital

Estimates suggest that around three million Americans are living with cardiac pacemakers, according to the American Heart Association.

Now, thanks to MountainStar Healthcare, a new kind of pacemaker – that’s smaller, more convenient and arguably less invasive – is now available at The Heart Center at St. Mark’s Hospital.

A pacemaker is a small device that sends electrical impulses to the heart to help control someone’s heartbeat so their body gets enough blood and oxygen. A healthcare professional may recommend a pacemaker because the heart’s natural pacemaker isn’t working correctly.

A “leadless pacemaker” is implanted in the heart through a blood vessel in the leg. The device is 10 times smaller than a traditional pacemaker and does not require “leads,” or wires. The pacemaker is placed in the heart using a small catheter through the groin. It is attached to the heart tissue and does not require a chest incision or pocket, meaning a patient will not have visible scarring or bulges.

Dr. Nischala Nannapaneni – a board-certified Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist at St. Mark’s Hospital – joined FOX13’s The PLACE Thursday to discuss the benefits of the new pacemaker.

“The risk of infection with these devices is very, very low,” Dr. Nannapaneni explained. “The procedure is just one more advancement in our innovative care system at MountainStar Healthcare that’s available at The Heart Center at St. Mark’s.”

Leadless pacemakers are about 1 to 1.5 inches (3 to 4 centimeters) long. The device looks like a small metal cylinder and is smaller than a AAA battery.

“A leadless pacemaker offers tailored therapy and adaptability for patients,” Dr. Nannapaneni continued. “Improved patient experience has been reported, as have a reduction in device-related complications and reintervention risk, as well as fewer pocket- or lead-related infections or complications that can happen after the implantation of a standard pacemaker.”

What is Bradycardia?

Bradycardia is a cardiac condition where your heart beats slower than expected, and specifically under 60 beats per minute. Patients who have Bradycardia are often prescribed pacemakers.

Symptoms of Bradycardia may include:



Fatigue or feeling weak

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Confusion

Fainting (or near-fainting)

Shortness of breath

Tiring easily during exercise

Chest pain

A heart rate that’s too slow can cause insufficient blood flow to the brain. What is considered too slow can depend on your age and physical condition. Elderly people, for example, are more prone to Bradycardia.

Going forward, this advancement in cardiac pacing technology paves the way for dual chamber leadless pacemakers and single chamber atrial leadless pacing for patients. The device can be implanted in the atrium and ventricle and it will work as a dual chamber pacemaker.

In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the dual chamber leadless pacemaker system that treats people with abnormal or slow heart rhythms. With more than 80% of people who need a pacemaker requiring pacing in two chambers of the heart (both the right atrium and right ventricle), the approval significantly increases access to leadless pacing for millions of people across the nation.

The benefits of a dual chamber pacemaker may include, but are not limited to:



No lead-related complications

No pocket-related complications

No chest scarring

No arm movement restrictions post-implantation

More patients will qualify for it than did before

Depending on the patient or circumstance, it may not be possible or necessary to implant a dual chamber pacemaker, but treatment will be tailored to individual needs.

In April 2025, Dr. Nannapaneni performed the first leadless pacemaker implanted from the right internal jugular (IJ) vein in the State of Utah and Mountain West region of the U.S. For patients who may present challenging femoral access – to go through the vein from the leg – patients can now have the procedure implanted from the neck instead. Using this approach, Dr. Nannapaneni and her surgical team offered a safe and effective solution to the patient and still successfully implanted a single-chamber ventricular leadless pacemaker. It also meant the patient had a quicker recovery.

Cardiovascular Services

The Heart Center at St. Mark’s offers a variety of services for people with heart conditions. The center’s highly trained team of cardiologists are experts in treating coronary artery disease, hypertension, congestive heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias. The center provides this care as an accredited Chest Pain Center.

The Heart Center at St. Mark's offers cardiovascular consults within 24 hours. For immediate access for appointments and provider questions, call (801) 288-4400.

The Heart Center at St. Mark’s Hospital

1160 East 3900 South Suite 2000

Salt Lake City, UT 84124

For more information, visit StMarksHeart.com or call (801) 266-3418.

About Dr. Nischala Nannapaneni

Nischala Nannapaneni, MD is a board-certified Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist. Dr. Nannapaneni joined The Heart Center at St. Mark's Hospital in June 2017. She is honored to bring her expertise, skills, and devoted advocacy for a "patient first" approach to St. Mark’s Hospital and is excited to be part of the great team of cardiologists there.

Her passion for patient care and enthusiasm for teaching has been evident throughout her career as she was chosen not only as the Chief Medical Resident, but also as the Chair of the Chief Resident’s Council for the State of Nevada, in addition to being honored with the “Best Teacher” award during her Internal Medicine residency.

This passion continued in her Cardiology fellowship at the University of Texas where she was recognized as Best Clinical Fellow in addition to being honored as Chief Fellow. At the University of Utah – where Dr. Nannapaneni trained in cardiac electrophysiology – she was well known for being a patient advocate, as well as a highly knowledgeable and skilled physician in the cardiac electrophysiology lab.

In addition to patient care, Dr. Nannapaneni is also actively involved in research to further the science of electrophysiology and has presented her research at national meetings for both the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society.

Dr. Nannapaneni’s passion for treating diseases of the heart began as a little girl. She had the opportunity to watch her two aunts make a difference in the lives of so many patients and their families. She is currently accepting new patients at St. Mark’s Hospital and accepts telehealth visits.

St. Mark’s Hospital is one of eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals in Utah.

