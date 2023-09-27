Watch Now
The Leopard Stash makes sure no one goes hungry at East High School

Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 16:01:57-04

Did you know that 60 percent of students at East High School live at or below the poverty line?

The Leopard Stash a.k.a. their food pantry has been successfully meeting the food insecurity needs of students thanks to community donations and $70,000 in donations from Smith's Food & Drug Stores and their Zero Hunger Hero program.

Whether students need an after school snack before sports practice, they forgot their lunch, or they can't afford their lunch, the stash is open daily and for all students.

The Leopard Stash is also open to families who are struggling to buy groceries and basic supplies for their house.

