The Lift House Labor Day Sale is a great time to buy for the ski season

The Lift House Labor Day Sale
if you can't wait to hit the slopes, you'll want to head to the Labor Day Sale at The Lift House.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Aug 31, 2023
The tops of some Utah mountains could get a dusting of snow this Labor Day weekend.

And, it's also a great time to get ready for the ski season at the Labor Day Sale at The Lift House.

Co-owner of The Lift House, Luke Larsen, says outerwear will be 20 percent off, last season's clothing will be 40 to 60 percent off and you can get up to 50 percent off on goggles, helmets and gloves.

There will also be amazing deals on skies both new and demo.

They are located at 3700 Fort Union Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights.

You can learn more at thelifthouse.com.

