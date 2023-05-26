Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The Little Mermaid is Finally in Theaters, will you be seeing it this weekend?

Weekend Movie Reviews
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews The Little Mermaid and other films for Memorial Day Weekend.
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 15:14:27-04

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us in studio with Memorial Day Weekend movie and series reviews.

"Children Ruin Everything" is entering its third season on The Roku Channel. The half-hour comedy series follows Astrid and James as they struggle to hold on to their identities while raising their three children in the city. "Children Ruin Everything" is rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "B".

In selected theaters is the generational comedy "About My Father". Based on the stand-up comedy of Sebastian Maniscalco, it's a clash of cultues and generations as Sebastian introduces his father to his girlfriend's parents on the weekend he's proposing. "About My Father" is rated PG-13 and Tony gives it a "C".

Disney's updated version of "The Little Mermaid" is also in theaters. It's the story of a young mermaid who makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. "The Little Mermaid" is rated PG and Tony gives it a "C".

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere