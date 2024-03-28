The Local Eatery & Bar in downtown Salt Lake City has just opened five new culinary concepts.

General Manager Simon Anquetin and Chef Daniel LIndner joined us with some of the selections from a variety of the vendors and a recipe.

They showed off the following:

- Habibi: Bowl w/ falafels & mezze trio

- Bar: Garden Goddess cocktail (including local Cerulea Gin)

- Enko Ramen: Tonkotsu Ramen

- Apres: Cookies

- The Salt: Pastrami sandwich

- Pokeologist: Poke Bowl

Recipe for Baba Ganouch

- Roasted eggplants

- Olive oil

- Roasted Garlic Puree

- Tahini

- Lemon Juice

1- Roast the eggplants till very tender and burnt on the outside

2- Placethe eggplants in a large bowl and cover with a plastic wrap, let steam for 10min

3. Remove the top stem and all the charred skin

4. Mix the eggplants flesh with all the ingredients, cool down

5. Top with olive oil and zaatar spice for serving

The Local also offers a $12 lunch special Monday through Friday from 11am-2pm. The special comes with an entree and your choice of side.

The space is also available for hosting events, doing catering and The Local is also hosting different activities like trivia, brunch, neighbors night and wine classes.

There's also a craft bar with a large selection of local spirits, local beers and bespoke cocktails.

Find more information at thelocalsaltlakecity.com.