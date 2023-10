Finding a place for lunch and dinner that everyone agrees on is no easy task.

That's why The Local Market & Bar in Downtown Salt Lake City is a great option.

They have seven food vendors, a bar, and event space.

Jenny Hardman talked with owners of Porteña, Verona Pizzeria, Pokeologist, Hog & Tradition, and Lamb and Feta to show you the options you have when dining at The Local.

For more information go to The Local Market & Bar.