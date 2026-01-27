The longest-running Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway is now an author

"Sammy and His Lion" is a new children's book written by the actor who holds the title as the longest-running Mufasa in history in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway.

L. Steven Taylor is also a former Pre-K teacher, a father and husband.

He joined us to tell us more about the new book published this year titled "Sammy and His Lion".

In the book, the reader follows the adventures of Sammy, a 6-year-old boy who lives in the big city with his dad.

When he's faced with the challenge of going to a new school and having to make new friends, Sammy's dad unlocks their family's secret tradition — how to summon his inner Lion as a metaphor for dealing with tough situations.

"Sammy and His Lion" is the first in a series and is available at major bookstores and online.

You can learn more at sammyandhislion.com.