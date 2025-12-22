Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"The Lost Alaskan" is open 365 days a year -- even on Christmas and New Year's Day

This coffee shop is open 365 days a year!
Posted

The Lost Alaskan brews up fresh coffee including lattes, mochas, matcha lattes as well as non-caffeinated items and drinks for the kiddos too.

Owner Jennifer Nelson says each drink has a very unique name to match its unique taste.

The coffee she uses is is Raven's Brew which is from her hometown in Alaska.

Morgan Saxton visited the The Lost Alaskan Trailer located at 232 Main St, Kaysville, UT 84037 where there is outside seating and a warm greenhouse with tables and chairs too.

Their holiday flavors are "The Midnight Raven" which is a blackberry mocha and is the #1 seller right now, the Very Berry Chai, which is a blueberry chai, and the Moose Berry Pie Latte, which is huckleberry-based.

They're open in drive-thru and walk-up window between 8am and 2pm during the holidays.

You can find more on their website thelostalaskan.com.

