The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is excited to host fall break camps again this year

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting Fall Break Camps again this year for children ages four through 17.

Natalee Good with the Aquarium, joined us in studio to tell us more, along with a special guest, Biru, a blue-tongued skink native to Indonesia.

They have blue tongues that they use to ward off predators by making it as large as they can and flicking it around.

Scientists believe that the patterns on their scales are meant to look similar to a death adder, a venomous snake found in Indonesia too.

Natalee says their adaptations have helped them survive for a long time but one thing that animals like Biru can't easily ward off with one of their cool adaptations is habitat change.

Natalee says, "We can do our part to learn about these animals and ones here in Utah to help protect their habitats by making simple changes to our behaviors like riding our bikes or taking public transit instead of driving every day. We can also make sure to stay on designated walking or hiking paths here in Utah to help protect habitats of animals more close to home!"

Natalee told us about the three different camps that kids can attend.

The Rainforest Expedition Camp will immerse children in the rich and vibrant world of tropical rainforests where they'll learn about biodiversity, animal adaptations, plant life, and the critical importance of rainforest conservation through interactive and engaging activities.

Mythical Creatures of the Sea Camp will teach kids about fascinating myths and legends about the sea and the animals that inspired these stories. Through imaginative activities, animal encounters, and scientific exploration, campers will learn how folklore and science are connected.

Campers at the Art and Science of the Sea Camp will learn to combine science and art in an engaging way, helping them explore the beauty and complexity of marine life through creative expression. Campers will create marine-inspired art projects while learning about ocean ecosystems, marine animals, and environmental conservation.

The camps will run from Thursday, October 16 through Monday, October 20, 2025 and the deadline for registration is Monday, October 13, 2025.

There are some scholarships still available for some of the camps, but you need to submit your application online by Monday, October 13, 2025.

For more information please visit: livingplanetaquarium.org.