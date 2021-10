Embark on the adventure of a lifetime at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium's Halloween on the High Seas.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October, visit the Aquarium between 7:00 and 10:30 p.m. for their Halloween celebration!

You'll be able to mingle with sailors, pirates, mermaids and creatures from the deep.

There will even be a psychic where you can get your cards read and a dance party too.

Get all the details at thelivingplanet.com