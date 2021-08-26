The Lunch Whisperer can take the stress of out planning mid-day meals

The Lunch Whisperer has partnered with Natural Choice to help people reduce some of the chaos in their lives - particularly surrounding lunchtime. Kristina Kuzmic is one of the "whisperers" and says she wants parents to be able to focus less on preparing meals and more on connecting with the ones they love.

They've put together a series of Lunch Whisperer-endorsed recipes, mealtime strategies and solutions for that stressful mid-day meal.

Natural Choice products are 100% natural with no preservatives, artificial ingredients or added nitrates. They make lunch easy and delicious and you can feel good about feeding them to your family.

Natural Choice recently launched a new line of hardwood smoked lunch meats – which are made the way a barbecue expert would make them – with premium, natural ingredients slow smoked over wood chips for more than four hours. Nobody else makes lunch meat like this.

The flavors are delicious - Pecanwood Ham with Brown Sugar, Applewood Turkey with Garlic and Herbs, Pecanwood Ham with Sweet Black Pepper and Applewood Ham. They are delicious and high quality enough for something like a charcuterie board.

Kristina joined us with three main recipes and she has created an adult version and a version for kids.

Mom's Cubano Kabobs

Servings: 2

4 (4-inch) skewers

4 mini dill pickles, cut in half

4 cubes Swiss cheese

4 slices HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Pecanwood Smoked Ham with Sweet Black Pepper

Honey Mustard Aioli; recipe follows

Alternately thread pickles, cheese, and folded or cut ham slices onto skewers. Drizzle with Honey Mustard Aioli or serve alongside.

Honey Mustard Aioli

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon white vinegar

Dash cayenne pepper

In small bowl, combine ingredients until smooth.

Kid's Ham and Pineapple Kabobs

Servings: 2

4 (4-inch) skewers

4 slices HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Applewood Smoked Ham, cut up

12 chunks fresh pineapple

Alternately thread ham and pineapple onto skewers.

Mom's Turkey Rainbow Veggie Sandwich

Servings: 1

2 slices multigrain bread

2 tablespoons herbed cream cheese

¼ cup baby spinach leaves

3 slices HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Applewood Smoked Turkey with Garlic & Herb

6 cucumber slices

¼ cup alfalfa sprouts

½ avocado, sliced

4 yellow bell pepper strips

¼ cup shredded carrots

4 red bell pepper strips

2 tomato slices

3 radishes, sliced

3 tablespoons shredded red cabbage

Spread bread slices with cream cheese. Top one slice bread with spinach leaves and turkey. Layer remaining ingredients on top of turkey. Top with remaining bread slice.

Kid's Turkey Rainbow Veggie Sandwich

Cut crusts off bread. Follow recipe above, omitting sprouts, radishes and other undesirable veggies. Cut sandwich into quarters and skewer with a toothpick. (Alternatively, cut bread into squares with a square cookie cutter. Spread with cream cheese. Layer turkey and vegetables, cutting to fit to make mini square sandwiches.)

Tortellini Salad

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated cheese tortellini

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (6-ounce) package HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE® Applewood Smoked Ham, coarsely chopped

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Mom Addition:

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and coarsely chopped

2 cups baby spinach leaves

Kid's Addition:

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

Cook pasta according to package instructions. In large bowl whisk together oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper. Add drained pasta, ham and Parmesan cheese.

Divide pasta salad in half.

Add peas to one half pasta salad. Add sundried tomatoes and spinach to other.

You can buy Natural Choice in the refrigerated deli sections at places like Kroger and Walmart.

Visit TheLunchWhisperer.com for more recipes and tips.