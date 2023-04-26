The Maven helps Women Own a Piece of Their City

The Maven is home to Salt Lake City's largest community of women-owned businesses. 75 percent of the tenants in the block are women-owned businesses.

Morgan went to Maven CREATE, a coworking and event space within the district. It's located at 177 East 900 South.

There's also Maven STRONG, a Pilates studio right in the district.

In June 2023 there will be a Maven 2.0 open across the street which will include 57 apartments, one restaurant with a rooftop garden and seven micro retail spaces.

Owner and Chief Marketing Officer, Rocky Donati, told Morgan that it's a way women can own a piece of their city.

"We are using real estate investment as a way to build wealth for women, so our newest acquisitions have been privately funded with local women's money, including our own. This is abnormal because most real estate is invested by men and we wanted to specifically offer opportunities to women to purchase commercial properties and have ownership in their financial abilities," she says.

Maven District is part ofIn Utah's 100 Companies Championing Women which highlights companies that offer family-friendly policies and practices as well as women-specific initiatives that impact hiring, recruiting, retaining and advancing women.

You can learn more at mavendistrict.com and on Instagram@mavenslc.