The McRib is back, and some lucky people will enjoy this fan favorite even when it's not on the menu

McRib season is here and McDonald's is celebrating the sandwich's 40th anniversary.

And, they're giving McRib lovers the chance to own the legendary pork sandwich, year-round, at least digitally, even when it's not on the menu.

That's right, McDonald's is giving away a limited number of McRib NFTs.

These NFTs are digital versions of the sandwich, almost as saucy as the McRib itself.

Through Sunday, November 7, 2021, make sure you're paying attention to @McDonalds on Twitter.

McDonald's is giving away 10 McRib NFTs to fans who retweet their "Sweepstakes Invitation" tweet from their public profile.

Qualifying winners will be selected at random and notified through direct message prior to Friday, Nov. 12. Winners must have an open and public profile to win.