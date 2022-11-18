"The Menu" is on the menu for movie-goers this weekend

For those in the mood for a slice of dark comedy with a side of horror-thriller, "The Menu" is in theaters.

The film follows a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant where the chef prepares a lavish and shocking meal.

"The Menu" stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

Also in theaters, "She Said" based on the book "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement".

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey Weinstein story and helped fuel the "Me Too" movement.

There's also the current number one at the box office, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The blockbuster Marvel movie earned the second-biggest opening of 2022.

Go to megaplextheatres.com to find a theater close to you.