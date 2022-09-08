The most important thing to know about suicide is that it's preventable.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. There are resources to help.

That includes the newly-launched prevention training by Live On, available for free on Instagram.

The training is delivered by Utah mental health and suicide prevention experts, and will teach you how to recognize warning signs for suicide, have tough conversations, and know where to go for help.

The playbook is a series of 10 training sessions meant to teach anyone how to help someone who may consider taking their own life.

Utah resident Joe Tuia’ana is featured in the first video, released on Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, he tells the story of the day he stumbled onto a stranger preparing to end his life.

"For what seemed like forever, I sat there cradling this young man in my arms and we cried together," Tuia'ana said. "All I could muster through my tears was, 'I love you, bro.'"

Now he texts "I love you, bro" to the man every Friday, and they sometimes get together.

Follow @liveonutah on Instagram to learn the signs of suicide which include talk of suicide, talk of feeling hopeless, and talk of feeling like a burden.

You should also watch for increased use of alcohol or drugs, withdrawing from activities, isolation and a change in sleeping habits, just to name a few other signs.

For more information please visit: liveonutah.org.