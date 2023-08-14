The Movement Club is motivated to inspire women to exercise without pressure

The Movement Club founded by Lindsay Arnold is an on-demand fitness platform created on the principle that movement is for everyone.

The Movement Club was founded to inspire women to move and fall in love with working out, but most importantly, with themselves again.

The online platform offers over 125+ classes that are 30-minutes or less including dance cardio, sculpt, pilates, barre and HIIT, as well as pre and post-natal workouts.

Lindsay's goal is to createa community and encourage her members to move with the purpose of feeling good and empower them to embark on a self improvement journey without the pressure of achieving specific results.

In alignment with her goals for entire The Movement community, Lindsay has created a workout program customized to carry women through 4 to 40 weeks of pregnancy.

The program includes workouts with low impact movements that are all 30 minutes or less to fit the health and lifestyle needs of mothers.

You can learn more at movementclub.com or at @themovementclub.