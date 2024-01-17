The National Ability Center has a new alpine ski head coach

The National Ability Center (NAC) has a busy season of competition, and there's a new coach at the helm of the alpine ski team.

Morgan Saxton talked with Rob Umstead, who has 30 years of coaching experience, and 40 years of overall experience being an athlete.

He told us he was first introduced to adaptive skiing when watching a sit skier in Taos, New Mexico compete.

In 1006 Umstead moved to Utah to work with the Park City Ski Team and took immediate interest in the NAC.

The NAC provides programming for more than 5,400 people every year, and 40 percent of them come from out of state.

Programs are designed for people of all abilities, including those with physical, developmental and intellectual disabilities.

If you're interested in watching the 2024 High-Performance team in action they will be competing in the following competitions:

■ Feb. 13-16, 2024: Kimberley Speed Series at Kimberley Resort in British Columbia,

Canada

■ Feb. 26-28, 2024: Huntsman Cup hosted by the NAC in Park City, Utah

■ April 8-12, 2024: U.S. Para Nationals in Winter Park, Colorado

You can learn more at discovernac.org.