The National Ability Center has exciting things happening all summer!

The National Ability Center is hosting it's annual Barn Party on Saturday, June 7, 2025, a family-friendly event that features a BBQ dinner, live music, a mechanical bull, live auction, saloon and more.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best western-themed attire.

It's taking place from 4pm to 9pm at the National Ability Center Ranch and Equestrian Center and highlights and celebrates all NAC participants, staff and volunteers.

All proceeds from the event will go toward serving the thousands of individuals the organization helps each year.

The NAC empowers people of all ages and abilities through adaptive recreation like skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, rafting and more.

The NAC has other things coming up this summer as well including the 40th Anniversary Community Celebration on July 12, 2025 and the Summit Challenge on August 23, 2025.

They also have summer camps and programming and you can find all the information at discovernac.org.