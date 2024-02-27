The National Ability Center is celebrating 20 years of "Red, White & Snow"

Red, White & Snow is a fundraising event for The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit that provides world-class adaptive creation and outdoor adventures for individuals, families and groups with disabilities.

Red, White & Snow is returning for it's 20th year and will run from March 7 to March 9, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

You're invited to discover the mission of the National Ability Center while enjoying food and wine in this four-day festival.

The funds raised with continue to support the National Ability Center in the execution and development for more than 5,500 people every year.

One of the restaurants taking part is High West Saloon & Distillery. Executive Chef Michael Showers joined us with a recipe he'll be preparing.

Wild Mushroom Risotto

INGREDIENTS

● Carnaroli rice (2 cups)

● Mushroom or chicken stock (8 cups)

● Diced shallot (2 tablespoons)

● Cleaned and roasted wild mushroom (2.5 cups)

● Unsalted butter (3 tablespoons)

● Pecorino romano (0.5 cups)

● Fine chive (2 tablespoons)

● Black truffle

● True truffle oil

● Salt and white pepper

● Olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. On medium heat in a heavy bottom sauce pot, toast rice and shallots in olive oil just to coat for 5 to 7 minutes.

2. Slowly start ladling in warm stock and cooking rice till worked in and repeat till rice is cooked.

3. Rice should be cooked but slightly al dente. Turn heat to low

4. Fold in roasted mushrooms and incorporate well and follow with pecorino.

5. Final steps… work in butter slowly till all worked in, fold in chives and season w/ salt & white pepper.

6. Turn off heat and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Spoon into a bowl and shave the truffles on top.

7. Finish with a touch of truffle oil and serve.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: redwhiteandsnow.org.

