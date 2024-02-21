The National Ability Center's Huntsman Cup returns this month!

Some of the best Paralympic athletes from across North America will gather in Park City for the 35th Annual Huntsman Cup February 26 to February 28, 2024.

The free event is hosted by the National Ability Center (NAC) and is sanctioned by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

The three-day competition includes Giant Slalom races on the 26th and 27th followed by the Slalom race on the 28th.

This is the first competition of the season and the male and female with the fastest time in all four races combined will be given the "Huntsman Cup" trophy.

The Huntsman Cup team is looking for volunteers with race experience to get involved volunteering as timers, course slippers or gate keepers.

Additional volunteer opportunities are available here. Those interested are welcome to email volunteer@discovernac.org.

You can learn more at discovernac.org/huntsman-cup.

