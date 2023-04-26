The National Park Pup is getting ready to take your kids on a new journey

Local author, Taylor Crane, has written a second book in his series about America’s beloved National Parks.

The books tell the story of an outdoor-loving dog who teaches kids about the unique animals and landscapes inside our National Parks in a fun, rhyming, educational format.

Yellowstone was the first book the the series and was released in 2022. It is now available inside Yellowstone National Park and in the towns surrounding Yellowstone. You can also find it on Amazon.

The Grand Canyon is the second book in the series and is now available for pre-order with copies delivered in October.

Taylor is giving local artists a chance to have an illustration in the new book. There are a few slots available so go to nationalparkpup.com and be sure to follow @national.park.pup on Instagram for fun facts about the parks.