"The Neighborhood Hive" is celebrating two years and counting!

There's no better way to start or end the day than sitting around a table with friends and chatting.

And bonus, there's great coffee involved!

That's the concept behind "The Neighborhood Hive". Two couples, started the concept with their own companies.

Derek and Jennifer Williamson are the owners of Olio, which makes beard and skin care and Jed and Tiffany Matthews own The Bean Whole, which makes micro-roasted gourmet coffee.

They wanted to create a space where other small business owners could gather and sell their goods in a pop-up market. Think an indoors Farmers Market.

There are now about 40 businesses in their store setting.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, they are celebrating being open two years. Go there from 10am to 3pm and visit with the local merchants.

The Neighborhood Hive is located at 2065 East 2100 South in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: theneighborhoodhive.org.