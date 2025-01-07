The Nest Furnishings specializes in curated items from around the world

The Nest Furnishings fills a unique place in the Utah Market as a destination designer showroom in Ogden Utah.

Nest offers curated items from around the world specializing in solid woods, hand-finished leathers, and customizable pieces that last a lifetime.

Clients can design the perfect sofa or sectional in hundreds of styles, fabrics, and shapes as well as custom-finished wood pieces.

They also carry all-natural mattresses from Millbrook Beds, which are handmade in England. They also offer Serta mattresses.

The Nest sources and ships directly from 40 different factories so they can offer the highest-quality items at competitive prices.

You can visit them in their 50,000 square foot showroom and receive a $50 card promotion. Clients can walk away with a free item or apply it to a purchase.

You can also see The Nest Furnishings at the Designer Rooms at The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union.

Dates:

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com