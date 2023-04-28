Watch Now
The new book Face-Lift will equip you to find hope through heartache

Face-Lift is being released today!
We talk with the author of Face-Lift, a book that releases today.
Posted at 1:31 PM, Apr 28, 2023
Holly Curby is a speaker, a podcaster (Holly's Highlights), and an author. Her new book Face-Lift releases on April 28, 2023.

Holly joined us in studio to talk about the book, and explained why she titled it Face-Lift.

She says no matter life's challenges, you can embrace hope through the heartaches as you have a total Face-Lift.

She shared some personal trials in her life, including that she promised her mom she would write the book on the day she died about three years ago.

Holly also says you can use social media as a positive outlet, if you're intentional about it and don't get caught up in comparing yourself to others. She also recommends to take a break from social media to recharge.

You can learn more at hollycurby.com.

