The new Ford Bronco is made to get dirty and play hard, and then easily get clean again!

Here's another good reason to visit Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, plus a sneak peek at the brand new Ford Bronco!
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 10, 2021
The Ford Bronco is back and it's better than ever.

Budah stopped by Loveland Living Planet Aquarium to get a good look at two 2021 Ford Bronco models. The Planetarium and Ford have a great relationship with the Expedition Asia partnership.

And right now you could be the six millionth guest! Click here to see what that could mean (including a two-year lease on a new Ford Escape).

Conn Famuliner from Ford says the Black Diamond actually has a hole in the floorboard, so after a full day of playing hard and getting dirty, you can spray it out and get it clean easily.

Another model has a soft top so you can get fresh air in Utah's great outdoors. But wait, there's more! You can also pop the doors off as well. All four doors can be stored right in the back.

If you'd like to own a Bronco, visit ford.com. They'll help you find a dealer of your choice. And, you can put a $100 reservation down to get your new Bronco too.

