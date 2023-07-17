Watch Now
The Place

The musical "The Principle Wife" is all about plural marriage in the late 1800s

This musical is a love story set in the time of plural marriage.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17

The new musical The Principle is playing at the Covey Center through July 31, 2023.

The script actually began as a screenplay three decades ago.

But, after several attempts to make a feature film, the writers believed the story would be best as a musical.

The story is set in Southern Utah in the late 1800s. It centers around a love story of husband and wife and their journey of living "the principle" known as plural marriage.

Performances will be held on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2pm.

Tickets are available online and in person at the Covey Center box office.

For more information please visit theprinciplewife.com.

