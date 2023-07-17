The musical "The Principle Wife" is all about plural marriage in the late 1800s

The new musical The Principle is playing at the Covey Center through July 31, 2023.

The script actually began as a screenplay three decades ago.

But, after several attempts to make a feature film, the writers believed the story would be best as a musical.

The story is set in Southern Utah in the late 1800s. It centers around a love story of husband and wife and their journey of living "the principle" known as plural marriage.

Performances will be held on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday matinees at 2pm.

Tickets are available online and in person at the Covey Center box office.

For more information please visit theprinciplewife.com.