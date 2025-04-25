The newest bakery in downtown Salt Lake City is all about pretzels.

"Dangerous Pretzel" is a new, locally-owned pretzel bakery in downtown Salt Lake City, located in the up-and-coming Post District.

But, it's not your average pretzel shop. They take classic German-style soft pretzels and give them a bold, modern twist.

Each one is made in-house, hand-rolled, lye-bathed, and baked fresh daily.

They have flavors like:

Spicy Bee – jalapeños, cheddar, and hot honey

BBK (Brush Before Kissing) – garlic, parmesan, herbs

Bootlegger – bourbon, maple, and bacon

Sweet Talker – blueberry, basil, and a lemon glaze

Plus, made in-house, from scratch dips in flavors like:

Dangerous Dip – pepperjack, cheddar & fresh jalapeños (served warm)

Sweet Cream – sweet + cream + cheese

Marinara – fresh tomatoes & herbs (served warm)

House Mustard – creamy yellow(ish) mustard

Hot Ranch – creamy buffalo

The pretzels can be a snack, meal replacement or that thing you eat when you "weren't even hungry".

They also offer local beers and non-alcoholic drinks and sodas.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025 "Dangerous Pretzel" will be celebrating National Pretzel Day with $1 Salt Pretzels all day long.

They are located at 352 W. 600 S., right off the freeway and perfectly positioned for a quick bite before a Utah Hockey Club game, Utah Jazz game, or any downtown event.

To learn more please visit: dangerouspretzel.com.