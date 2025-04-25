The newest bakery in downtown Salt Lake City is all about pretzels.

"Dangerous Pretzel" is a new, locally-owned pretzel bakery in downtown Salt Lake City, located in the up-and-coming Post District.
But, it's not your average pretzel shop. They take classic German-style soft pretzels and give them a bold, modern twist.
Each one is made in-house, hand-rolled, lye-bathed, and baked fresh daily.
They have flavors like:
Spicy Bee – jalapeños, cheddar, and hot honey
BBK (Brush Before Kissing) – garlic, parmesan, herbs
Bootlegger – bourbon, maple, and bacon
Sweet Talker – blueberry, basil, and a lemon glaze
Plus, made in-house, from scratch dips in flavors like:
Dangerous Dip – pepperjack, cheddar & fresh jalapeños (served warm)
Sweet Cream – sweet + cream + cheese
Marinara – fresh tomatoes & herbs (served warm)
House Mustard – creamy yellow(ish) mustard
Hot Ranch – creamy buffalo
The pretzels can be a snack, meal replacement or that thing you eat when you "weren't even hungry".
They also offer local beers and non-alcoholic drinks and sodas.
On Saturday, April 26, 2025 "Dangerous Pretzel" will be celebrating National Pretzel Day with $1 Salt Pretzels all day long.
They are located at 352 W. 600 S., right off the freeway and perfectly positioned for a quick bite before a Utah Hockey Club game, Utah Jazz game, or any downtown event.
To learn more please visit: dangerouspretzel.com.