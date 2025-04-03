The newest location of Professional Dental is open and welcoming new patients

The newest location of Professional Dental is now open in Rose Park and welcoming patents!

They are open every day of the week, including Sundays and they offer all kinds of services from general dentistry to specialized treatments, ensuring complete care under one roof.

That means whether it's pain, alignment or missing teeth — they can help you.

The Pro Dental team includes general dentists and specialists, all dedicated to providing the best care possible with years of training and experience.

And, the Rose Park location is bilingual for Spanish-speaking residents.

They accept most insurance plans and also offer flexible payment plans to make dental care affordable.

In addition to Rose Park, there are multiple other locations throughout Utah, from Logan to Payson.

Please visit: prodentalut.com or call 801-785-8000 for more information

