The newest Ronald McDonald Family Room and how you can help

For families facing the challenges of having hospitalized children, the Ronald McDonald Family Room offers a sanctuary at several Utah hospitals.

In March the Ronald McDonald Family room will start supporting families with hospitalized children at its new family room at the recently opened Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

The new family room is 3,200 square feet with four private sleep rooms and showers.

It also has laundry facilities, a fully stocked kitchen with community-supported meals, snacks, a comfortable living room, and guest computer bar.

Volunteers and donors are needed to keep this family room going for those in need.

The work at Ronald McDonald Family Room is fueled completely by financial donors and by local volunteers who help with meals for families in the Family Room.

Local families, church groups, business groups, and individuals are invited to help prepare and serve meals to the amazing families using the Family Room.

For more information go to rmhcslc.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab.