The newly remodeled Applebee's Grill + Bar location in Layton is open!

The newly remodeled Applebee's grill + Bar in Layton is now open!

You are invited to a grand re-opening event all day long on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 1622 N. 1000 W. in Layton.

Morgan Saxton stopped by the restaurant and talked with manager Marc Wheaton who says they will continue to provide Applebee's delicious signature menu

Right now you can also get "All You Can Eat" riblets, chicken tenders and boneless wings for only $15.99.

Marc says "We're really excited about this new look, fresh, modern, and designed to make our guests feel even more comfortable."

David Long, VP of Marketing at Apple Mountain LLC, says as a group, Applebee's owners wanted to update the look and feel of all locations and also localize each location.

For instance in Layton, there are images of locals all over the walls that you can walk around and see.

"We have already remodeled West Jordan, Taylorsville, Tooele, Riverdale, St. George and Cedar City. We only have a few more to go until all Utah Applebee's are updated. Orem will be remodeled next month. We are also building a brand-new location in Hurricane that will open later this year," says David.

You can see the full menu and find more information on their website.