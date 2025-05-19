The next pubic art project to "Wake the Great Salt Lake" is "Feathered Tides".

Wake the Great Salt Lake is a temporary public art project meant to educate and inspire residents and visitors alike to prevent the further decline of the Great Salt Lake.

There are different art displays and performances at venues, and one coming up is called "Feathered Tides", where internationally recognized interdisciplinary artist, Mitsu Salmon, will debut her newest site-responsive performance.

It will blend dance, sound, visual storytelling and nature itself.

The audiences are intimate, just nine people at a time, and they will experience a truly immersive encounter along the path of Red Butte Creek, which flows through the Miller Bird Refuge and eventually feeds into Jordan River on its way to Great Salt Lake.

"I walk the loop at Miller Bird Refuge almost every day. That quiet connection to place —

and to the birds who live and pass through here — inspired the whole project," said

Salmon. "This piece honors the birds, the water, and our shared movement through the

world. It's about understanding the local in relationship to the vast."

Performances take place between Saturday, May 24 and Saturday, May 31, 2025.

You can reserve your spot by clicking here, and for more about the Wake the Great Salt Lake Program, visit wakegsl.org.