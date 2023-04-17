The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts announces the 2023-24 Season!

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts is ready to announce the 2023-24 Season!

It is a fantastic year lined up, featuring 17 diverse performers that will showcase something for absolutely everyone. The shows will run from September 2023 to May 2024.

One of the headliners is Renée Elise Goldsberry. She is a Broadway and television superstar. You may have seen her in Girls5eva on Peacock, or on The GetDown on Netflix , or on HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey. She has also received a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, a Drama Desk Award, and a Lucille Lortel Award for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton.

Alex Malone says there is one more headliner that they are so excited about. This musician will open the season on September 9. They can't share information about the performance yet, but stay tuned... they will announce this Grammy Award-winner soon!

Alex told us about a few more of the shows as well.

In October: The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra. This is a Ragtime band that will be scoring the black and white 1922 film, Nosferatu. What a great way to get excited about Halloween and to kick off the holiday season!

Speaking of the holidays, there will be TWO Christmas concerts this year.

First up: Grammy Award-winning Kalani Pe'a, a Hawaiian singer/songwriter performing on December 5.

Then on December 21: Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy with A Celtic Family Christmas.

In February the crowd-pleasing a cappella group, Voctave, is returning to The Noorda. The last time they performed on their stages, their show sold out VERY QUICKLY, so if you'd like to see them, get your tickets EARLY.

The last performance Alex told us about was Complexions Contemporary Ballet. This group is all about removing and transcending boundaries. They are one of the most recognized, diverse, inclusive, and respected performing arts brands in the World.

The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts is quickly becoming the premier arts destination in Utah Valley (and beyond!).

Right now, folks can get season tickets for 25 percent off. And, if you decide you'd like to see additional shows any time during the 2023-24 season, you can see them for the same discounted rate of 25 off if you lock that in now.

You can get tickets and show information at uvu.edu/thenoorda.

