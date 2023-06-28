The nose is the most prominent feature of the face, and impacts self-confidence

In this week's Doc Talk with Dr. Ward, Jenny talks about rhinoplasty as part of Ward Institute's New Body, New You series.

Rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as a nose job, is a surgical procedure that reshapes the nose.

It can be used to correct aesthetic concerns, such as a crooked nose, a bump on the bridge of the nose, or a wide nasal tip.

By enhancing these features, rhinoplasty can enhance a person's natural beauty and improve facial balance.

Dr. Ward explains that even small changes, such as reducing the size of the nose or smoothing out a bump, can improve a person's overall appearance and give them renewed confidence.

But, having a surgical procedure is a big deal, so before surgery, Dr. Ward will consult with the patient to understand their goals and expectations.

After the surgery, patients will need to rest and avoid strenuous activity for several weeks. They will likely also experience swelling and bruising for a few weeks.

If you are interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation, call 801-513-3223 or visit wardinstitute.com.

