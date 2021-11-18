The Nutcracker is back at Capitol Theatre

Ballet West returns to live performances with its annual holiday tradition of The Nutcracker, featuring the Ballet West Orchestra.

The Nutcracker will kick off in Ogden on Friday, Nov. 26, at the Val A. Browning Center at Weber State University at 7 p.m. plus two shows on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It will then continue from Dec. 4 through Dec. 26 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City with most evening performances beginning at 7 p.m., and matinees at 2 p.m., plus a special holiday matinee on Christmas Eve at noon.

Immediately following each matinee (except Dec. 24), Ballet West will host on-stage Sugar Plum Parties forchildren. During the parties, young audience members can join the Sugar Plum Fairy and other favorite characters fromthe ballet for refreshments and a special treat.

The demand for The Nutcracker is high after no live performances in 2020 so get your tickets soon.

Tickets are available at BalletWest.org or 801-869-6900.

