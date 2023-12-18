THE OATH is a historical action-adventure inspired by the Book of Mormon

THE OATH is a historical action-adventure movie that was inspired by the Book of Mormon.

It's in theaters nationwide now, and stars Darin Scott, who also wrote and directed the movie.

He says the movie has been in the works for more than a decade.

It's based in 5th Century AD North America, and Darin says that's a forgotten time. So much so, that it has never been portrayed in cinema, to his knowledge.

Darin says you can expect THE OATH to be a life-changing experience and unlike anything you've seen before.

He says it is, "Mysterious and otherworldly, fusing elements of what some consider fantasy and historical fiction, while at the same time inspired by what millions believe to be authentic pre-Columbian history."

You can learn more at oathmovie.com.