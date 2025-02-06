The OFFA Academy helps to empower student-athletes on and off the field

Coach Will Kofe has spent his entire career in football and currently is at The OFFA Academy in Salt Lake City.
That's a nonprofit that is dedicated to empowering student-athletes on and off the field. They specifically train linemen.
Coach will joined us to talk about some of the players who either played high school or college football in Utah and went on to play or coach in the NFL or at the college level.
Jackson Powers-Johnson: Raiders/ Oregon
Penei Sewell: Detroit Lions/ Oregon
Sione Vaki: Detroit Lions / Utah
Puka Nacua: LA Rams/ BYU
Taki Taimani: Vikings/ Washington, Oregon
Kingsley Suamataia: Chiefs/ BYU
Apu Ika: Chiefs/ Baylor
Britain Covey: Eagles/ Utah
Coach Andy Reid: Chiefs HC/ BYU
Coach Alex Whittingham: Chiefs/ Utah
You can learn more about OFFA Academy at offaacademy.org.