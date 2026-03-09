The "One and Only Game King" joined us with some "get-to-know-you-games"

Whether you have a new TV co-host or if you just want to get to know someone better, there's nothing like a fun little game to get the conversation going.

Darin Adams, the "One and Only Game King" joined us with games that will help you learn something new or discover what you have in common.

Think 'N Sync

A quick game that you can even keep on hand for a road trip or when you have some spare time waiting for a restaurant table. On each card, there is a common theme and 4 individual prompts. You and another person try to match the prompts and both think of the same orange vegetable of the same US state with great beaches.

Rank It

One person picks a topic and a ranking A-F. Then they have to pick an item in that topic that fits their assigned ranking. They reveal their selection and then the other people have to guess what the secret ranking was.

In A Nutshell

There is a trivia question with up to ten words. One person tries to cover as many words in the trivia question as possible and still have the person be able to guess it. You have to be on the same wavelength as the other person to make sure you can figure out the answer with only 1 or 2 words in the question.

These are just a few fun games that will have you getting to know each other better.