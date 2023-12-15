Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The only wish on Scrappy's list this Christmas is to find a forever home

Let's Find Scrappy a Home for the Holidays
The only thing on Scrappy's Christmas gift list is a new, forever home.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 15:57:30-05

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week Scrappy.

He's a good boy, about two or three y ears old and is a dachshund.

He's good with kids and other dogs of all sizes and he absolutely loves to play!

Scrappy would be happiest in a home with a playmate.

He's only about 20 pounds and is kennel and house trained.

Scrappy is neutered and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

His adoption fee is $300 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

If you can't adopt, foster homes are also needed, and donations are always welcome.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere