The only wish on Scrappy's list this Christmas is to find a forever home

Meet our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week Scrappy.

He's a good boy, about two or three y ears old and is a dachshund.

He's good with kids and other dogs of all sizes and he absolutely loves to play!

Scrappy would be happiest in a home with a playmate.

He's only about 20 pounds and is kennel and house trained.

Scrappy is neutered and current on all vaccinations and chipped.

His adoption fee is $300 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

If you can't adopt, foster homes are also needed, and donations are always welcome.