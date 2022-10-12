The Optum Health Fair is FREE and open to all seniors ages 55 and older

The Optum Health Fair is Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy.

The health fair features informative and engaging health and wellness information and resources including "doc talks", wellness screenings, activities like Zumba and chair yoga and more.

The event is FREE and open to all seniors ages 55 and older. Space will be limited, so it's best to call ahead and reserve your space at 844.238.5182.

Their Mobile Clinic will be there. That's a 45-foot-long, state-of-the-art RV unit that delivers convenient, quality care and wellness services to patients throughout the state.

It's fully staffed, with licensed nurse practitioners, medical assistants, and a radiology technician, and features private exam rooms and a radiology lab.

The Mobile Clinic travels throughout the state, hitting 10 different counties, going wherever it's needed to deliver convenient care

So for more information, including locations and appointments, you can call 855.484.9167, or click here.

One of the screenings Optum will be providing at the health fair is something called RetinaVue. That's an important innovative tool used for eye exams.

It uses a special digital camera to take a high-resolution photo of the back of your eye. The photo can be sent to a retinal specialist, who can examine it and diagnose any potential problems.

Since it's fully digital, the process doesn't require your eyes to be dilated.

If you'd like to attend the health fair, there are ninety-minute sessions that begin at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Call 844.238.5182 to register and visit optumcare.com/ut

