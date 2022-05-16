The Optum Mobile Clinic makes it easier for people to get annual health screenings

The Optum Mobile Clinic brings preventive and wellness care right to where people live, work and visit.

It makes it easier to get annual health screenings and manage care.

According to the CDC, 4 in 10 of U.S. adults delayed or avoided medical care and preventive screenings because of concerns related to COVID-19.

But, with one-third of all deaths in the country attributed to chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke or cancer, annual wellness visits and screenings play an important role in preventive care, early diagnosis and proper care, which can increase quality of life and longevity.

The Optum Mobile Clinic has been on the road for just under a year. In that time it has traveled 10,000 miles, visiting 34 citeis from Payson to Logan, and from Kamas to Tooele.

About 400 patients have climbed on board for their health screenings. Other screenings include a bone density screening, a RetinaVue™ Eye Exam, A1C (blood sugar), spirometry (lung test) and mammograms.

Utah falls far below the national percentage of Utah women aged 40 or older who reported receiving a mammogram within the last two years. Only 64.5 percent of women aged 40 or older had a mammogram, compared with 72.3 percent of U.S. women.

About 380 mammograms have been done in the Optum Mobile Clinic. There is a separate private room for them where four to six X-rays of the breast are taken to look for breast disease of cancer. A radiologist, who specializes in breast imaging, reviews the X-rays.

The procedure takes about 20 minutes and a full report of the mammogram are sent to your health care provider.

Look for the Mobile Clinic this week in Ogden, Roy and at the Optum Layton Community Center.

For more information call 1-866-637-5268 or visit Optumcare.com/ut.