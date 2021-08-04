The original mean girl is all grown up, but still evil! (Her characters of course)

The new motion picture EVEN IN DREAMS will open exclusively in theaters on Friday, August 6, 2021.

EVEN IN DREAMS tells the story of Sam (Monica Moore Smith), who is a young singer grieving the loss of her older sister who was the lead singer of a band. Sam steps into her sister's shoes and their dreams start to come true!

But when they sign with manager Debra (Alison Amgrim), they find out success may come at a deep personal cost.

Alison joined us on the show, and talked about her role as the original mean girl, Nellie Oleson on 'Little House on the Prairie'. She calls her character in the new movie "pure evil" as well.

