The owner and chef at Màstra shows us how to make the quickest Roman pasta dish

"Cacio e Pepe" recipe
You don't normally think of pasta as "quick", but this recipe is!
Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 16:12:03-04

Chef Jonathan Cagnacci is the owner of Màstra Italian Bakery and Bistro in American Fork, a bistro that offers quality food at an affordable price.

He joined us with a recipe he calls "the quickest Roman pasta dish" you can make.

Ingredients:
• Pasta - Spaghettoni or Tonnarelli
• Pecorino Romano cheese 2 cups
• Black pepper ground
• Salt

Chef Jonathan lived in Italy for 32 years and is a self-described "foodie".

When he moved to Utah, he wanted to bring some of the flavors of Italy here, using as many local ingredients as he can.

His food at Màstra is made from scratch served in a family atmosphere.

They are located at 476 N 900 W in American Fork.

For more information please visit: mastraorders.com.

