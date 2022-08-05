The owner of Chloe Skye Wear started her business when she was just 16

Chloe Skye Wear is one of the vendors in the new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem.

Owner Chloe Curtis started her business three years ago when she was only 16 years old.

She loves jewelry and everything she sells is sterling silver or 14 karat gold and real stones. Rings come in sizes 4 to 12 and she has adjustable sizes as well. There are also necklaces and bracelets.

Chloe Skye Wear also has clothing that is super comfy and slippers you'll want to live in.

Find Chloe Skye Wear at D6 in Painted Tree Boutiques at 86 East University Parkway in Orem. They're open every day from 10am to 8pm.

Learn more at PAINTEDTREE.COM.

