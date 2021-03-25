The pandemic kicked RV travel into high gear, and it's not slowing down this year

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace.

We talked with RVshare's Maddi Bourgerie who says they have more than 100,000 vehicles available, including hundreds in the Salt Lake City area.

You'll be able to find the perfect RV for any vacation, tailgate, or temporary lodging needs.

And, you can select from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks.

The pandemic kicked RV travel into high gear with almost 80 percent of renters in 2020 being new to RVshare's platform. In Salt Lake, Madi says there's a 143 percent increase!

Maddi says RV rentals will continue to be the new-found travel option for 2021.

Ahead of spring break, RVshare is seeing a 114 percent increase (and growing) in bookings this year compared to last.

So book now to find your perfect ride, at rvshare.com.